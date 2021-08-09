TODAY |

Fifteen dead after passenger bus overturns in Turkey

Source:  Associated Press

A passenger bus veered and tumbled off a highway in western Turkey, killing 15 people on Sunday.

Officials investigate at the site of a bus crash, in Balikesir, western Turkey, on August 8, 2021. Source: Associated Press

The governor’s office of Balikesir province said the bus overturned at 4.40 local time (12.40pm NZT).

Emergency units arrived at the site, where 11 people died. Four others died in the hospital.

The governor’s office said 17 people injured in the crash were taken to five hospitals for treatment.

The bus belonging to travel company Efe Tur was traveling from Zonguldak in northern Turkey to Izmir in western Turkey when it went off the road, according to Turkey's official Anadolu news agency.

Authorities said an investigation was ongoing.

World
Middle East
Accidents
