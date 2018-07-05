 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


FIFA offer to fly boys trapped in Thailand cave to World Cup final if rescued in time

share

Source:

1 NEWS

FIFA have offered to fly the 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a Thailand cave to the World Cup final in Moscow if they're rescued in time.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14: A detailed view of the World Cup Trophy is seen prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium on June 14, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Football World Cup trophy

Source: Associated Press

The President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, wrote a letter to the president of the Football Association of Thailand outlining his concerns for the boys and making the generous offer.

"On behalf of the international football community, I would like to join you in expressing my deepest sympathies and support to the families of the players and coach, as well as my solidarity with the people of Thailand at this time of great concern.

"If, as we all hope, they are reunited with their families in the coming days and their health allows them to travel, FIFA would be delighted to invite them to attend the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow as our guests," part of the letter reads.

At the moment the huge effort to drain the cave is working.
Source: 1 NEWS

There was sad news at the scene of the incident earlier today, as a former Thai Navy SEAL aiding in the rescue died in the cave network due to a lack of oxygen.

The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.
Source: 1 NEWS

The massive rescue operation entered the 14th day on Friday after the 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach were trapped in the sprawling Tham Luang Nang Non cave by flood on June 23.

Related

Fifa

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

06:18
1
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thailand cave rescue: Expert diver dies during operation to free trapped boys

2
New Zealand currency (file picture).

Vehicle wrapping scam could take thousands of dollars from your bank account, police warn

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


4
Terrenzo Bozzone, Ironman New Zealand, Taupo, New Zealand. Saturday, 4 March, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

'So so lucky to be alive' - Terenzo Bozzone says he's 'okay' after getting hit by truck while cycling, but needs surgery

5

Northland man fined for unlicensed home renovations

Terrenzo Bozzone, Ironman New Zealand, Taupo, New Zealand. Saturday, 4 March, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

'So so lucky to be alive' - Terenzo Bozzone says he's 'okay' after getting hit by truck while cycling, but needs surgery

The current Ironman New Zealand champion says he suffered a broken cheek in the incident which is still under investigation.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

China warns of 'counterattack' as US tariffs take effect

Washington increased tariffs on $US34 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Phil Goff bans far-right Canadian pair from speaking at any Auckland Council buildings

The mayor says Auckland Council venues shouldn't be used to stir up ethnic or religious tensions.


00:10
The southern right whale has been frolicking in the harbour since Monday.

Curious whale in Wellington Harbour delays berthing of Interislander ferry and postpones capital's Matariki fireworks

It's the first sighting of a southern right whale in the capital for eight years.


06:18
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thailand cave rescue: Expert diver dies during operation to free trapped boys

Saman Kunan, a former Thai Navy SEAL, was volunteering his time to help rescue the boys.