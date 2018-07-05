FIFA offer to fly boys trapped in Thailand cave to World Cup final if rescued in time

FIFA have offered to fly the 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a Thailand cave to the World Cup final in Moscow if they're rescued in time.

The President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, wrote a letter to the president of the Football Association of Thailand outlining his concerns for the boys and making the generous offer.

"On behalf of the international football community, I would like to join you in expressing my deepest sympathies and support to the families of the players and coach, as well as my solidarity with the people of Thailand at this time of great concern.

"If, as we all hope, they are reunited with their families in the coming days and their health allows them to travel, FIFA would be delighted to invite them to attend the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow as our guests," part of the letter reads.

There was sad news at the scene of the incident earlier today, as a former Thai Navy SEAL aiding in the rescue died in the cave network due to a lack of oxygen.