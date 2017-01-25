 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Fierce wildfires destroy a million hectares of land in Argentina

share

Source:

Associated Press

High temperatures and strong, dry winds have fanned the fires destroying farmland across the La Pampa Province.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Central and South America

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

'Dear Mr President' - Peter Dunne's epic open letter to Donald Trump will stop you in your tracks

00:25
2
A dog's life suddenly turned better when Bear's chain was cut and he had his first visit to the beach after the rescue in New York.

Watch: Moving moment Bear the dog is freed after spending 15 years chained up outside

00:31
3
The First Lady's forcing of a smile for her US President husband went on full display at the inauguration

Video: The awkward moment Melania Trump's smile turns into sad frown when Donald turns his back

01:07
4
James is learning to talk again after a crash last year left him a coma.

'I'm reading bits of paper to get my speech right' - Kiwi star James Rolleston opens up about car crash recovery

01:41
5
Cecil Makaea brought Myra Williams kai and cigarettes during his December visit.

Video: 'She broke down and got emotional' - Auckland man's visit to Kiwi woman in 'rugged' Bali jail

The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

'Dear Mr President' - Peter Dunne's epic open letter to Donald Trump will stop you in your tracks

Muldoon "paled alongside you. And it has taken us only a generation to get over the damage he wrought".

01:41
The image of Donald Trump signing an anti-abortion executive order has sparked huge reaction, our US Correspondent reports.

Trump men-only photo 'exactly what women's protest march was all about'

The image of Donald Trump signing an anti-abortion executive order has sparked huge reaction, our US Correspondent reports.

04:25
Is it about time we followed France's lead? Breakfast gets stuck into the issue.

Video: Should New Zealand's donor system be opt out rather than opt in?

Is it about time we followed France's lead? Breakfast gets stuck into the issue.

01:59
The two politicians traded verbal bows at the Ratana Marae today.

No alliance likely between Gareth Morgan and Winston Peters after they trade jibes at Ratana

The Opportunities Party leader called the NZ First leader "an Uncle Tom" while Mr Peters labelled Mr Morgan a "toothless sheep".

01:51
Donald Trump held a business breakfast with 12 of America's leading CEOs, who said the meeting was "great" and "positive".

Trump praised by leading CEOs invited to share suggestions on how to create jobs for America

Donald Trump held a business breakfast with 12 of America's leading CEOs.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ