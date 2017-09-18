Fierce storm leaves eight dead and dozens injured in Romania

 

A violent storm in Romania that produced winds of up to 100 km/h left at least eight people dead and dozens more injured overnight.

Emergency workers stand next to a fallen tree in Timisoara, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, following a deadly storm that affects the west part of the country. Authorities say six people have died and at least 30 were injured during a violent storm in western Romania that produced winds of up to 100 kilometers (60 miles) an hour. (AP Photo/Cornel Putan)

Emergency workers stand next to a fallen tree in Timisoara, Romania.

Source: Associated Press

Among the earliest reported deaths was a man who died in the city of Timisoara after he was hit by a billboard, while a woman was killed by a falling tree, Elena Megherea, a General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations spokeswoman in Timis County, said.

Two more people, one of whom was hit by a tree, died in the western town of Buzias.

After the storm moved north, a 50-year-old man died in the northwest city of Bistrita after he was hit by a branch during a walk in the park, emergency situation officials said.

The country's Inspectorate for Emergency Situations more than doubled the number of people injured to 67.  It said the storm tore roofs off schools, hospitals and houses, uprooted trees and damaged cars.

Elena Tarla, an Emergency Situations spokeswoman for Caras-Severin County, says the storm ripped out trees and downed power lines. She says many homes were without electricity.

Mihai Grecu, head of the emergency department at Timis County Hospital, told national news agency Agerpres that 30 people were receiving treatment for injuries from flying objects.

Officials warned residents to stay at home or take shelter, to remove appliances from sockets, and to stay away from power transmission towers.

