Fierce storm causes deaths, damage and delays across Europe

A storm battered Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains, killing at least seven people and causing severe travel disruptions as it moved eastward across the continent overnight and bore down on Germany.

A view of a flooded street after the River Ouse burst its banks in the aftermath of Storm Ciara, in York, England. Source: Associated Press

After striking Britain and Ireland on Monday, Storm Ciara moved on, leaving a trail of damage including power cuts for tens of thousands of homes across Europe.

A woman and her 15-year-old daughter died in Poland after the storm ripped off the roof of a ski rental equipment building in the mountain resort of Bukowina Tatrzanska and sent it hurtling onto people standing near a ski lift, police said. Three people also were injured in the incident.

In Sweden, one man drowned after the boat he and another person were sailing in on the southern lake of Fegen capsised. The victim was washed ashore and later died. The other person is still missing, according to the Aftonbladet daily.

Two men, one in the north of Slovenia and another in southern England, also died after their cars were hit by falling trees. And in Germany, a driver died after crashing his truck into a trailer parked by workers clearing storm debris off a highway in the southern state of Hesse.

Police in the Czech Republic said the storm likely was to blame for a car accident that killed the man driving and injured a woman passenger. Investigators think a tree fell on the car, which skidded off the road and and overturned.

The number of Czech households without electricity reached 290,000, according to power company CEZ.

Britain, which bore the brunt of the storm on Monday, was assessing the damage and working to get power restored to 20,000 homes.

However, for parts of northern England and Scotland, the respite is set to be brief, with forecasts of blizzards and snow.

Many parts of the country were mopping up after a month and a half's rain fell in just 24 hours in some places and rivers burst their banks. Though 360 flood warnings have been removed as the storm moves on, around 75 remain in place across the country.

The River Irwell burst its banks in northwest England, prompting authorities to evacuate residents. And in the Scottish town of Hawick, which borders England, a guest house and bistro collapsed into the raging River Teviot. No one was injured.

In another dramatic scene, a driver managed to escape unhurt in the early hours of Monday when a car fell nose-first into a sinkhole in a residential street in the town of Brentwood, east of London. Six properties had to be evacuated due to the unstable ground that is said to have been linked to a partially collapsed sewer. The emergency services made the scene safe just before daybreak.

The British government said it was offering financial compensation through its emergency Bellwin scheme. Under the scheme, local authorities dealing with the storm can apply to have certain costs reimbursed.

Transport authorities were also working hard to clear up the mess. Network Rail, which runs the country's rail infrastructure, said thousands of engineers had "battled horrendous conditions" after the storm blew trees, sheds, roofs and even trampolines onto the tracks.

Ferries were operating across the English Channel after being closed down on Monday, though P&O Ferries said in a tweet that further disruptions were possible.