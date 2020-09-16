TODAY |

Fierce Putin critic on road to recovery after suspected poisoning, plans return to Russia

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The Russian opposition politician recovering from suspected poisoning last month has taken to social media to say he can breathe on his own.

Alexei Navalny shared a photograph on Instagram of himself sitting up in his bed, surrounded by his wife and two children, without a respirator that once helped keep him alive.

"Hi, this is Navalny. I miss you all," the caption read.

"I can still hardly do anything, but yesterday I could breathe all day on my own. Actually on my own."

A fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Navalny fell violently sick in Siberia last month and was airlifted to a Berlin hospital.

German doctors conducted a number of tests and determined the 44-year-old was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, and Western governments have demanded an explanation from Russia.

Moscow called the accusations groundless and a government spokesperson claimed the country was being unfairly targeted, putting further strain on relations between Russia and the West.

A spokeswoman for Navalny confirmed he plans to return to Russia.

Daniel Faitaua
