Fierce Putin critic on road to recovery after suspected poisoning, plans return to Russia

The Russian opposition politician recovering from suspected poisoning last month has taken to social media to say he can breathe on his own.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Alexei Navalny shared a photograph on Instagram of himself sitting up in his bed, surrounded by his wife and two children, without a respirator that once helped keep him alive.

"Hi, this is Navalny. I miss you all," the caption read.

"I can still hardly do anything, but yesterday I could breathe all day on my own. Actually on my own."

A fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Navalny fell violently sick in Siberia last month and was airlifted to a Berlin hospital.

READ MORE Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny out of coma after poisoning

German doctors conducted a number of tests and determined the 44-year-old was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, and Western governments have demanded an explanation from Russia.

Moscow called the accusations groundless and a government spokesperson claimed the country was being unfairly targeted, putting further strain on relations between Russia and the West.