Fierce forest fire threatens national park in Spain

Source:

Associated Press

A forest fire in southern Spain forced the evacuation of 1,000 people and is threatening a national park famous for its biodiversity, authorities say.

The fire in southern Spain has forced the evacuation of 1,000 people.
Source: Associated Press

The flames have advanced eastward and have entered Donana National Park, one of Spain's most important nature reserves and a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1994.

The park, which has over 50,000 hectares of wetlands and woods, is an important stop for migratory birds from Africa and Europe and is home to a variety of animals, including the highly endangered Iberian lynx and the Iberian imperial eagle.

Susana Diaz, the regional president of Andalusia, later said "there's no risk to the population" after a 1,000 people were evacuated from campsites and houses near the town of Moguer on Spain's southern coast where the fire started on Saturday night.

By midday Sunday (local time), at least 750 people were allowed to return.

