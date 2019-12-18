TODAY |

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger

Source:  Associated Press

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot announced today that their boards signed a binding deal to merge the two automakers, creating the world’s fourth-largest auto company.

Peugeot 3008 model. Source: istock.com

In a joint statement, the companies said the new group will be led by PSA's cost-cutting CEO Carlo Tavares, with Fiat Chrysler’s chairman John Elkann as chairman of the merged company.

No name for the new company has been decided, executives said in a conference call. Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley will stay on, but it was not announced in what capacity.

The 50-50 merger gives birth to a group producing 8.7 million cars a year — just behind Toyota, Volkswagen and the Renault-Nissan alliance.

The companies said the merger would create NZ$6.2 billion in annual savings, which will be invested in "the new era of sustainable mobility'' and to meet strict new emissions regulations around the globe.

No plants will be closed under the deal, the companies said. The savings will be achieved by sharing investments in vehicle platforms, engines and new technology, while leverage scale on purchasing.

World
Transport
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Late actor Pua Magasiva convicted of assaulting, spitting in wife's face
3
Government announces minimum wage boost, to $18.90 an hour
4
Watch: BBL fast bowler fires off widest ball in cricketing history
5
ICU nurse who helped victims of Whakaari/White Island disaster dies in Rotorua crash
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:18

Government’s minimum wage increase ‘too far, too fast’ says National

Camper van company refunds over $40,000 after misleading customers
02:25

New Zealand businessman Sir Ron Brierley arrested over possession of child porn - reports
01:06

World-first road camera scheme nabs thousands of NSW motorists illegally using phones