Fiancee of Queensland shark attack victim pregnant with third child

Source:

AAP

A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $8500 to help a shark attack victim and his fiancee, who is pregnant with their third child.

The 26-year-old was badly hurt after being bitten in the leg while spear fishing on the Great Barrier Reef.
Source: Associated Press

Glenn Dickson, 26, was attacked while spearfishing near Hinchinbrook Island, off the coast of Cardwell in far north Queensland, yesterday.

His friends tied a tourniquet around his leg and took him to shore where he was then airlifted by helicopter to a Cairns hospital for emergency surgery.

He remains in a critical condition.

A GoFundMe page was set up on Saturday, and has already received more than 100 donations totalling $8670 in just 16 hours.

It is aiming to raise $20,000 to help Mr Dickson's family with expenses.

"Whilst Glenn recovers (which will not be an easy road ahead) The bills still come flowing in - rent/car payments/insurances/food &amp; fuel etc as well as the addition of Glenn and Jessie Lee's third bundle of joy in June.. to be able to take this burden off of this wonderful family would help in some ways, ease the pain of watching the man they love tackle the

biggest emotional and physical hurdle of his life," the page states.

