Feud between Trump and Biden flares up in potential 2020 election preview

Associated Press
Democrats won't pick their nominee for another year, but President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are acting like the 2020 presidential contest is already a two-man race.

Almost completely ignoring his 23 Democratic competitors, Biden has been laser-focused on Trump — particularly his embrace of racist rhetoric .

But it has been Trump's recent focus on Biden that has surprised both his allies and critics, who believe the Republican president may be unintentionally elevating someone whose candidacy is barely a month old.

Trump's advisers have privately encouraged him to lay off Biden. He has done the opposite, lobbing more public insults at the former vice president than any other Democrat over the month. Trump's latest attack was perhaps his most brazen.

During a state visit to Japan on Monday, he agreed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's recent description of Biden as a "low-IQ individual."

A Biden campaign aide on Tuesday called the comments "beneath the dignity of the office." The campaign said it waited a day to respond out of respect for Memorial Day, a holiday that honors the service of military veterans.

"To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former vice president speaks for itself," said Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield.

Democrats on the ground in key primary states report that the intensifying feud has strengthened Biden's argument that he's best positioned to take down Trump in 2020. For many voters, nothing matters more than electability. And with Trump's help, Biden is dominating that debate.

Regardless of the short-term political fallout, it's becoming increasingly clear that Trump and his allies view Biden as their most formidable opponent. And the anti-Biden assault could become more organized and intense should Biden maintain his front-runner status in the coming months.

"Trump seems to be obsessed with Biden, which suggests that he's afraid of him," said Gary Pearce, a longtime Democratic operative based in North Carolina.

"Clearly, the reason Trump is going after Biden is because he's perceived as the biggest threat," Republican strategist Alice Stewart concurred. "From Biden's standpoint, you couldn't ask for a better situation."

Trump's attacks on Biden are not part of an organised strategy, according to three people familiar with the campaign's thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

They described the situation as Trump tweeting and the campaign and the Republican National Committee working overtime to keep up — as evidenced by the delays in both entities in amplifying the president's message.

It's consistent with Trump's view of himself as his own political strategist, prioritising his gut over the advice of aides.

In recent weeks, the president has attacked Biden's intelligence, his energy level, his history of unwanted touching, his record on criminal justice reform and his dedication to Pennsylvania.

Trump told Pennsylvania voters during a rally last week that Biden "deserted" them. Biden, a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, left the state as a child when his parents relocated for work.

"I've never forgotten where I came from. My family did have to leave Pennsylvania when I was 10 — we moved to Delaware where my Dad found a job that could provide for our family," Biden tweeted. "Trump doesn't understand the struggles working folks go through."

" I guess he was born here, but he left you folks," Trump claimed.
