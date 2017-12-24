 

Festivities kick off as biggest Christmas tree in Iraq goes on show in Baghdad

City authorities in Baghdad have erected the biggest Christmas tree in Iraq at the city's al-Zaura Park.

With the big day imminent Iraq's head Catholic is hoping for peace and stability in his country.
Hadier Hameed, an official from the al-Zaura Park, says the tree measures 30 metres tall and 10 metres  wide, and was installed to celebrate Christmas, New Year and the country's declared victory over ISIS.

Iraq's Christian community has steadily dwindled since the 2003 US-led invasion.

Christians have been targeted by Islamic extremists on several occasions, and have also fled the country for better economic opportunities.

Louis Raphael Sako, Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church, told the Associated Press he was hoping for peace and stability in Iraq, urging the government to "build a very strong state with citizenship for everybody, without discrimination of religion."

The exact number of Christians left in Iraq is unclear, but they are thought to number several hundred thousand.

