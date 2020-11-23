Ferry runs aground between Finland and Sweden

A Baltic Sea ferry with 331 passengers and a crew of 98 has run aground in the Aland Islands archipelago between Finland and Sweden.

Finnish authorities say there are “no lives in immediate danger” and the vessel isn't leaking.

The Finnish coast guard tweeted yesterday that the Viking Line ferry that runs between the Finnish port city of Turku and Swedish capital Stockholm hit ground just off the port of Mariehamn, the capital of the Aland Islands.

The coast guard tweeted a photo showing the M/S Viking Grace stuck just off shore.

“Viking Grace has ran aground in front of Mariehamn. Firmly grounded, no leaks....The first rescue units are on site”, the tweet said.

The vessel was en route from Stockholm to Turku with a scheduled stop at Mariehamn.

Strong storm winds prevailed in the area at the time.