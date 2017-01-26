Ferocious blaze continues to spread through Chile as residents battle flames to save homes

As fires continued to spread through much of southern and central Chile today, residents of the town of Vilumanque in the Biobio region battled the flames themselves in a frantic effort to save their homes.

"Yes, we have evacuated," said a resident, who chose not to give his name, as he watered the sidewalk.

"We got our things out and now we're here trying to protect our home from the fire. That's the only thing (left to do)," he then added.

The ferocity of the flames prompted President Michelle Bachelet's to declare a state of emergency, deploy troops and ask for international help, calling it "the greatest forest disaster" in Chile's history.

A Boeing 747-400 "Super Tanker" arrived in Chile from the United States on Thursday to help fight the blazes.

The world's largest fire-fighting aircraft can dump nearly 73,000 litres of fire retardant or water.

Ms Bachelet said in her Twitter account yesterday that Chile also had accepted a supertanker plane from the Russian government.

The central regions of O'Higgins and Chile's top wine-making region of Maule are among those hit worst.

But fires are also raging in the south-central Bio Bio and Araucania regions, known for its timber industry and where most of Chile's Mapuche Indigenous people live.