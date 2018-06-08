Female backpacker rescued after spending six days injured in wilderness after falling from Queensland mountain

A Korean backpacker who fell from a mountain near Cairns and survived almost a week on top of a waterfall has been winched to safety suffering from little more than dehydration.

Joohee Han had hiked to the top of Mount Tyson last Friday and taken photographs of the view from Scout Rock before slipping and falling unconscious for a number of hours.

Her story of survival was revealed by a paramedic involved in the rescue while the 25-year-old underwent a medical check at Tully Hospital.

"When she came to, she was quite disoriented and unable to get her bearings," Queensland Ambulance Services flight paramedic Hannah Gaulke said.

"She managed to crawl and scrape her way through the bushland, which was really tough terrain."

Ms Gaulke says the backpacker became stuck after reaching a rocky waterfall, where she waited for six days before being reached by searchers on Thursday.

Joohee Han. Source: Queensland Police Service.

"She couldn't actually proceed further and had no way to get back out," Ms Gaulke said.

The woman's shouts for help were heard on Saturday by a member of the public, who only informed police on Thursday.

She was found by soldiers and police who cut through dense bushland to reach her.

Friends who gathered at Tully Hospital, where Ms Han has been taken for a medical check, are relieved she was found.

"After six days up there, the helicopter going around, and you don't hear nothing ... I was hoping for the best but I was all prepared for the worst," friend Craig Strathie told reporters.

"It's almost a miracle, what's actually happened ... she's built like a garden gnome."

Fellow backpacker Hwanki Han called Ms Han's father in Korea to share the news of her survival.