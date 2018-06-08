 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Female backpacker rescued after spending six days injured in wilderness after falling from Queensland mountain

share

Source:

AAP

A Korean backpacker who fell from a mountain near Cairns and survived almost a week on top of a waterfall has been winched to safety suffering from little more than dehydration.

Joohee Han had hiked to the top of Mount Tyson last Friday and taken photographs of the view from Scout Rock before slipping and falling unconscious for a number of hours.

She was found alive just as authorities feared the search would become a recovery operation.
Source: Nine

Her story of survival was revealed by a paramedic involved in the rescue while the 25-year-old underwent a medical check at Tully Hospital.

"When she came to, she was quite disoriented and unable to get her bearings," Queensland Ambulance Services flight paramedic Hannah Gaulke said.

"She managed to crawl and scrape her way through the bushland, which was really tough terrain."

Ms Gaulke says the backpacker became stuck after reaching a rocky waterfall, where she waited for six days before being reached by searchers on Thursday.

Joohee Han.

Joohee Han.

Source: Queensland Police Service.

"She couldn't actually proceed further and had no way to get back out," Ms Gaulke said.

The woman's shouts for help were heard on Saturday by a member of the public, who only informed police on Thursday.

She was found by soldiers and police who cut through dense bushland to reach her.

Friends who gathered at Tully Hospital, where Ms Han has been taken for a medical check, are relieved she was found.

"After six days up there, the helicopter going around, and you don't hear nothing ... I was hoping for the best but I was all prepared for the worst," friend Craig Strathie told reporters.

"It's almost a miracle, what's actually happened ... she's built like a garden gnome."

Fellow backpacker Hwanki Han called Ms Han's father in Korea to share the news of her survival.

"(She was) a little bit shocked and hungry," he said.

Related

Accidents

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Beyond belief' - Wife turns up at checkpoint to collect drink-driving husband with alcohol reading even higher than his

00:20
2
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Watch: 'I could f*****g nail you up against the wall' – Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

00:24
3
Paula Fifita hurt her arm on a luggage conveyor belt in the international terminal.

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

4
Sydney, NSW, Australia - February, 22 2014: Sydney supports Ukraine Maidan during G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, rally

Boy, 5, dies in 'horrific' Sydney stabbing attack

5
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Mother of South Auckland boy attacked in schoolyard bullying incident says her son 'doesn't feel safe there'


00:59
The incident unfolded in Mt Eden today.

Auckland's western line train services out for rush hour after truck crashes into powerlines

Auckland Transport have put replacement busses on to help stranded commuters.

Son who fatally stabbed father found not guilty of murder at High Court in Auckland

The court heard evidence the deceased had subjected his family to years of violence. On the day he died he beat his wife.

Marama Davidson new co-leader of Green Party

Police Commissioner wants to meet Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson over her claims of 'systemic racism' in force

Ms Davidson says she's often followed in shops and her brother has been getting pulled over for "random checks" since he was a teen.

00:25
Statistics New Zealand figures also show around 10 per cent of Queenstown homes purchased last quarter went to overseas buyers.

One in five inner city Auckland homes bought by foreigners in March quarter

Chinese overseas tax residents purchased 504 homes nationwide in the period.


Auckland, New Zealand - May 26, 2013: People walk beside a MAXX train at platform in Britomart Transport Centre on May 26 2013. It designed to serve up to 10,500 passengers during the peak hour in its current configuration as a terminus

Transport Minister won't commit to timeline for Auckland to Hamilton passenger rail and it's unlikely by 2020 based on Government reports

Feedback to the Government on a fast-tracked 2019 "interim option" rail service has been largely negative.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 