Feisty crocodile named 'Snappy Tom' stolen from Queensland aquarium

A crocodile named Snappy Tom has been stolen from a Queensland aquarium.

Crocodile (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police described the small estuarine crocodile as about 60cm long, with sharp teeth and a "quite feisty" personality.

The croc and a 90cm barramundi were taken during a break-in at the Holloways Beach educational facility, near Cairns, at the weekend.

A cabin door was kicked in during a break-in at the Holloways Beach Environmental Education Centre in Queensland. Source: Facebook / Holloways Beach Environmental Education Centre

The Holloways Beach Environmental Education Centre said on social media they hoped media coverage would help find "whoever crashed our cabin, burgled our barra and snapped up our croc".

The break-in occurred between 6pm (8pm NZT) on Saturday and 7.30am (9.30am NZST) on Monday.