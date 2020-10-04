TODAY |

'I feel much better now' - Donald Trump releases new video from hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

Source:  Associated Press

US President Donald Trump has released a new hospital video in which he says he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The US President thanked well-wishers and the doctors and nurses treating him. Source: Donald Trump

In the four-minute video, Trump says he “wasn’t feeling so well” when he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre yesterday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

But he says that “I feel much better now” and that “we’re working hard to get me all the way back".

Trump sounds a little raspy in the video, but he appears to be in good spirits as he says he’s fighting for the millions of people who have had the virus across the world.

read more
Donald Trump given supplemental oxygen before being hospitalised with Covid-19

He said that, while he could have stayed locked in the White House to protect himself from the virus, as president he couldn’t be “locked up in a room upstairs".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 while campaigning to retain his role as US President. Source: 1 NEWS

He also thanks the doctors and nurses treating him as well as well as the world leaders and Americans who have sent their well-wishes.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:05
Auckland Central electorate race narrowing, Q+A Colmar Brunton poll reveals
2
Dozens of Lake Ohau homes left in ashes by overnight fire
3
Five new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today as Govt set to review Auckland Alert Level
4
Donald Trump given supplemental oxygen before being hospitalised with Covid-19
5
Police investigating a homicide after man found dead in Auckland park
MORE FROM
World
MORE

New Caledonians to vote on independence from France
01:20

What would happen if Donald Trump got too sick from Covid-19 to govern?
02:02

World leaders send supportive messages to US President, First Lady amid Covid-19 battle
00:45

Air New Zealand opens up thousands of flights as partial trans-Tasman bubble announced