 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

'I feel lucky I survived but I've also lost so much' - Novichok survivor doubts he will get over attack

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice

British Novichok nerve agent survivor Charlie Rowley says he feels lucky to be alive but doubts he will ever get over what happened.

The 45-year-old was discharged from hospital in Salisbury on Saturday after being exposed to the deadly substance which claimed the life of his partner 44-year- old Dawn Sturgess on July 8.

The pair were struck down after handling a contaminated cosmetic bottle that Rowley had given his partner as a gift with both admitted to hospital in a critical condition on June 30.

"I'm feeling very low about Dawn. I remember finding a cosmetic bottle which I had picked up and gave it to Dawn as a present," Rowley told The Sun newspaper.

"I feel very sad about what happened to her, it's awful and shocking.

"I was still on medication when they told me she passed away. I don't think I will ever be able to get over it.

"My heart goes out to Dawn's family. It's amazing that I'm alive. In a way I feel lucky I survived but I've also lost so much."

The couple fell ill at a property in Amesbury, 11km from Salisbury, where four months earlier former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia where found unconscious on a park bench after being attacked with the same substance.

Police are believed to have identified the suspected perpetrators of the attack on the Skripals.

Rowley also spoke out about those who had discarded the contaminated bottle.

"It's very careless of them, the way they go about their business leaving things lying around," Rowley told The Sun.

"It was meant for someone, it was wrong to leave it lying around for anyone to pick up. There could have been children playing with it."

Police in the UK are searching for the nerve agent that left a British couple them fighting for their lives in Salisbury.
Charlie Rowley (right) and his partner Dawn Sturgess fell ill on June 30. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Politics
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
3

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
4

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs
5

Watch as All Blacks Sevens sign off from victorious World Cup campaign with passionate haka
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Live stream: Simon Bridges and Winston Peters to go up against each other as Question Time returns
00:39
Regional Greek authorities declared a state of emergency in east and west Athens.

At least 20 people dead after forest fires fanned by gale-force winds sees Athens surrounded by flames
00:44
Justine Damond was fatally shot after calling police to report a possible assault in Minneapolis.

Family of Australian woman fatally shot by US police officer sues

US man arrested for working out naked in gym told police he was in 'judgement free zone'

TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

Live stream: Simon Bridges and Winston Peters to go up against each other as Question Time returns

'Some girls now take the pill to stop their bleeding' - charity says 'period poverty' forcing Kiwi girls to take desperate sanitary measures

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs

Ninety per cent of New Zealanders support decriminalisation of medical cannabis, says Drug Foundation

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England