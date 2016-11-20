Federal Judge ruling brings hope to Dakota pipeline protesters

A federal judge has handed a lifeline to efforts to block the Dakota Access pipeline, ruling today that the US Amy Corps of Engineers didn't adequately consider the possible impacts of an oil spill where the pipeline passes under the Missouri River.

US District Judge James Boasberg said in a 91-page decision that the corps failed to take into account how a spill might affect "fishing rights, hunting rights, or environmental justice, or the degree to which the pipeline's effects are likely to be highly controversial."

The judge said the Army must redo its environmental analysis in certain sections and he'll consider later whether the pipeline must halt operations in the meantime. A status conference is scheduled for next week.

Dave Archamabault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which has led opposition to the pipeline, called it "a significant victory."

Developer Energy Transfer Partners announced earlier this month that it started shipping oil to customers. ETP maintains that the 1,200-mile pipeline is safe, but the Standing Rock Cheyenne River, Yankton and Oglala Sioux tribes in the Dakotas fear environmental harm.

ETP spokeswoman Vicki Granado did not immediately return email and phone messages seeking comment on Boasberg's ruling. US Department of Justice spokeswoman Nicole Navas Oxman said the department is reviewing the ruling.

The decision marks "an important turning point," said Jan Hasselman, attorney for the nonprofit Earthjustice, which is representing the tribes in the lawsuit.

"Until now, the rights of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe have been disregarded by builders of the Dakota Access pipeline and the Trump Administration ... prompting a well-deserved global outcry," Hasselman said.