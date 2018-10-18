TODAY |

Federal judge in US blocks Mississippi abortion law - 'Here we go again'

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

A federal judge on Friday (local time) temporarily blocked a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, at about six weeks of pregnancy.

"Here we go again," US District Judge Carlton Reeves wrote in his order. "Mississippi has passed another law banning abortions prior to viability."

His new order stops the law from taking effect July 1. Reeves is the same judge who struck down a 2018 Mississippi law to ban abortion at 15 weeks.

Mississippi is one of several states that have pushed this year to enact bans on early abortions. Opponents of abortion are emboldened by new conservative Supreme Court justices and are looking for ways to challenge the court's 1973 ruling that legalised abortion nationwide.

Reeves heard arguments Tuesday from attorneys for the state's only abortion clinic, who said the law would effectively eliminate all abortions in Mississippi because cardiac activity is often first detectable when many women may not know they are pregnant.

Lawyers with the state attorney general's office said the law should be allowed to take effect because it's not a complete ban on abortion but is, rather, a limit on when the procedure could be done.

Alabama's Republican governor recently signed a law to ban most abortions. Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Ohio have enacted or neared approval of measures barring abortion once there's a detectable fetal heartbeat.

Missouri lawmakers approved an eight-week ban. All of those laws are expected to face legal challenges, and the Kentucky one was temporarily blocked by a federal judge in March.

Reeves ruled last year that Mississippi's 15-week ban is unconstitutional because it would prohibit access to abortion before a fetus could survive outside the pregnant woman's body. Viability is generally considered to be about 23 or 24 weeks.

In an indication of which way he is leaning on the request to block the new law with the earlier ban, Reeves asked attorneys Tuesday: "Doesn't it boil down to: Six is less than 15?"

Also during the hearing, Reeves criticised Mississippi lawmakers for passing an earlier ban after he struck down the one at 15 weeks.

"It sure smacks of defiance to this court," he said.

Reeves will hear arguments later about the question of whether the six-week ban is constitutional.

He wrote Friday that the new law "prevents a woman's free choice, which is central to personal dignity and autonomy. This injury outweighs any interest the State might have in banning abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat."

The state is appealing Reeves' ruling on the 15-week ban, and Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the new law in March. The state's only abortion clinic, Jackson Women's Health Organisation, quickly sued the state.

Bryant said in a statement Friday that he is disappointed in Reeves' ruling.

"As governor, I've pledged to do all I can to protect life," Bryant said. "Time and time again the Legislature and I have done just that."

Nancy Northup is president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, one of the groups representing the Mississippi abortion clinic.

"The sponsors of Mississippi's six-week ban, like those of other extreme bans across the country, are shamelessly seeking to overturn Roe v. Wade," Northup said after Friday's ruling. "We will block them at every turn. The Constitution protects a woman's right to make decisions over her body and her life."

The Mississippi law says physicians who perform abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected could face revocation of their state medical licenses.

It also says abortions could be allowed after a fetal heartbeat is found if a pregnancy endangers a woman's life or one of her major bodily functions. Senators rejected an amendment that would have allowed exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

The Australian state will allow the procedure after 22 weeks, under very strict circumstances.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
David Havili of the Crusaders. Crusaders vs. Blues. 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 25 May 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz
LIVE: Crusaders hold onto healthy lead over Blues in Christchurch
2
Keith Lowe cared for the stolen trees for over 40 years.
Lower Hutt 93-year-old left devastated after bonsai trees he tended to for over 40 years stolen
3
Train generic
Budget 2019: Public transport could become cheaper for low income families
4
The 32-year-old helped his team to a 23-17 win over Petone this afernoon.
All Blacks star Dane Coles makes successful rugby return, scores try for Poneke club side
5
Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Soldiers of French anti terrorist plan "Vigipirate Mission", secure the area, near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon, Friday May, 24, 2019. A small explosion Friday on a busy street in the French city of Lyon lightly injured several people, local officials said. (AP Photo/Sebastien Erome)

Terror probe launched in France after 'low force' blast in Lyon injures seven
Mount Agung erupting.

Flights cancelled in Bali after ash from volcano eruption spreads over island

Missouri Governor signs restrictive abortion bill with exception for 'emergencies' - but not rape victims

Fire in western India tutoring centre kills 19, students seen attempting to jump from roof to survive