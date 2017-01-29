 

Federal judge blocks Trump from deporting people with valid visas already in US

President Donald Trump's plan to fight terrorism by temporarily stopping citizens of seven nations from entering the country has gotten off to a chaotic start.

The new US president's first week in office has caused consternation around the globe.
Family reunions were blocked, refugees from war-torn countries were turned away and border agents detained scores of unsuspecting travelers at airports.

By today, a federal judge in New York had issued an order blocking the government from deporting people with valid visas who arrived after Trump's travel ban took effect.

But confusion remained about who could stay and who will be kept out.

When asked if the president had just created a Muslim ban Trump answered in the affirmative before backtracking.
Among those caught in limbo were Iraqis who'd been promised a life in America because of their service to the US military, frail and elderly travelers from Iran and Yemen, and longtime US residents traveling abroad.

"What's next? What's going to happen next?" asked Mohammed al Rawi, an Iraqi-born American citizen in the Los Angeles area, after his 69-year-old father, coming to visit his grandchildren in California, was abruptly detained and sent back to Iraq after 12 hours in custody.

"Are they going to create camps for Muslims and put us in it?"

Large protests erupted at airports throughout the country where travelers were being held, a day after Trump signed an order banning travel to the US by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen.

Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.
Trump also suspended the US refugee program for 120 days.

Thousands of sign-waving people chanted and demanded that refugees be made welcome in the United States as lawyers and representatives of aid groups tried to assist people.

An official with the Department of Homeland Security who briefed reporters by phone said 109 people who were in transit on airplanes had been denied entry and 173 had not been allowed to get on their planes overseas.

