Fears for tourist and seven others missing in Northern Territory floods

Police hold grave concerns for a foreign tourist who is missing after a vehicle was washed away by floodwaters near Alice Springs in Australia.

Flood water in Kintore near Uluru. Source: NT Police

They also have grave concerns for six people and an infant who have been missing in central Australia for more than 48 hours.

Acting Superintendent Brendan Muldoon has told reporters in Darwin that witnesses saw the small sedan get washed downstream at the Hugh River around 1pm local time.

"We're told by witnesses it rolled over a couple of times and was wedged up against a tree," he said.

"The vehicle has since disappeared and we do hold grave concerns for that person."

The driver and another passenger managed to escape the vehicle that was washed off the causeway on Larrapinta Drive into the Hugh River.

"The vehicle began to float and then moved sideways and was then completely washed off the causeway," Supt Muldoon said.

Authorities are trying to get a flood boat out to the creek to find the tourist.

"If the conditions are available, we will be entering the water with our flood boat and trying very hard to locate this missing person."

The six people and an infant group set off in two cars from the Kiwirrkurra Community in WA's Gibson Desert on Christmas Day.