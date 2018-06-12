Fears for six-month-old Brisbane girl missing with father

Source:AAP
Queensland police have appealed for help to find a man who has gone missing with his six-month-old daughter.
Stephen Morris, 42, and the baby were last seen at an address at Aspley, in Brisbane's north, on Saturday.
Police say he failed to attend an appointment on Monday and does not appear to have gone back to his home in Deception Bay.
He and his daughter may be travelling in a blue 2005 Citroen C5 with Queensland registration 278XEE.
