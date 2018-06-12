 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Fears for six-month-old Brisbane girl missing with father

share

Source:

AAP

Queensland police have appealed for help to find a man who has gone missing with his six-month-old daughter.

Stephen Morris.

Stephen Morris.

Source: Queensland Police Media.

Stephen Morris, 42, and the baby were last seen at an address at Aspley, in Brisbane's north, on Saturday.

Police say he failed to attend an appointment on Monday and does not appear to have gone back to his home in Deception Bay.

He and his daughter may be travelling in a blue 2005 Citroen C5 with Queensland registration 278XEE.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:00
1
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

00:28
2
England XI defeated the World XI 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the scores were level 3-3 at fulltime.

Watch: Dan Carter and Usain Bolt show off silky football skills for World XI in celebrity charity match

3

Photos: Farmland, roads and houses under water, sheep stranded as flooding hits Gisborne region

00:16
4
Some cautious vehicles were forced to make their way through the waters after heavy rain fell overnight.

LIVE: Gisborne farmers offered flooding support by government, Hastings area next in firing line

5

Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show at charity polo match

Nicky Hager

Nicky Hager receives apology from police and 'substantial damages' over Dirty Politics investigation

Mr Hager, a journalist, had his home raided in 2014 as part of the investigation.


00:16
Some cautious vehicles were forced to make their way through the waters after heavy rain fell overnight.

Watch: Paddocks turned to lakes near Gisborne as flooding hits for second time in two weeks

Some drivers were forced to make their way through the waters.

01:09
The TVNZ1 Breakfast host checked in on how the Prime Minister is doing. She is due to give birth on June 17.

Watch: 'I just feel enormous' - Jacinda Ardern hints she's eager for baby to arrive as due date looms

TVNZ1 Breakfast host Jack Tame checked how Jacinda Ardern is doing just five days out form her due date.


03:07
The US President has all but invited Kim Jong-Un to the White House if the summit is a success.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet one on one during summit

The move raises concerns about the risk of holding such a monumental meeting with barely anyone to bear witness.

00:16
Some cautious vehicles were forced to make their way through the waters after heavy rain fell overnight.

LIVE: Gisborne farmers offered flooding support by government, Hastings area next in firing line

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, the Tararua Range and the Kaikōura Ranges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 