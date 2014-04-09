Fears as regional defence intervention ends in the Solomon Islands

This week, after 14 years, the Pacific's biggest regional defence intervention is withdrawing from the Solomon Islands.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett arrives in the capital Honiara later today to mark New Zealand’s efforts in the mission, including the involvement of around 2000 police and military personnel.

The Regional Assistance Mission to the Solomon Islands (RAMSI) was put in place in 2003 at the request of the pacific nation's government which couldn't control serious law and order issues.

The Solomons had grappled with ethnic conflict from the late 90s, with two warring factions bringing the country to its knees.

RAMSI, led by New Zealand and Australia, cost more than $2.7 billion dollars, a cost mostly covered by Australia.