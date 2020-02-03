TODAY |

Fears number of coronavirus infections inside China are more than previously thought

Source: 1 NEWS

More than 300 people have now died and 14,000 infected cases have been reported as the coronavirus continues to spread.

One death outside of China has now been confirmed in San Lazaro Hospital, the Philippines.

Most reported infections are in China, but around 150 cases have been reported in two dozen countries around the globe.

But the BBC reports the number of infections in China could be much higher than previously thought.

A stranded American Tourist Ningxi Xu, who has been visiting family in Wuhan told the BBC, sick relatives aren't able to be seen due hospital staff being so overwhelmed and overcapacity due to the crisis. 

"I think it's because of a capacity issue... a lot of people tend to choose not to go to hospital or they do want to because they want to be tested but aren't able to." 

Unconfirmed videos have surfaced online of people in hazmat suits carrying away groups of body bags from hospitals and houses. 

Ningxi Xu says she believes there are far more people who are sick, but are either choosing not to go to hospital or are being turned away. 

