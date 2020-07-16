Fears NSW residents taking Covid-19 threat too lightly

Authorities fear NSW residents are taking the Covid-19 threat too lightly, with a key measure of virus infection creeping higher than in Victoria.

NSW recorded 15 new cases yesterday, five of which are directly or indirectly connected to the cluster originating at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, southwest Sydney, that now numbers 45 people.



Case numbers in NSW are considerably lower than in Victoria, which tallied 217 new infections and three deaths yesterday.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has revealed that while Victoria's reproduction rate is effectively at one, in NSW it has climbed to 1.4.



The reproduction rate indicates the number of people infected by a single positive case and is considered crucial to controlling the spread.

"People are more mobile, they are mixing in greater numbers," he said. "And there are suggestions from that modelling that people are not taking those messages about physical distancing, hygiene and so forth ... as seriously as they currently are in Melbourne."

Profesor Kelly noted that while the figure did not necessarily translate to higher numbers of cases, it demonstrated that the potential for transmission was higher in NSW than in Victoria.

"The message to people in southwest Sydney, please be careful," he said.

It comes as public housing residents in North Melbourne exit a two-week 'hard' lockdown after a coronavirus outbreak prompted the state government to take strict measures.

The enforced shut-in of public housing residents at 33 Alfred Street since July 4 ended late last night, meaning they can now leave their homes for food, medicine, exercise, study and work - like the rest of Melbourne.

However, up to one third of the tower's residents, who either have the virus or are a close contact of someone who does, will be required to remain in their units until they're cleared.

AMSSA Youth Connect, a not-for-profit community organisation based in North Melbourne, told AAP many of the Alfred Street residents will be in great need of allied health, psychological support and new employment.

A social worker for the organisation, Adna Abdikadir, said the two-week complete lockdown had been "really upsetting and really traumatising" for many.

Victoria's ombudsman is investigating the treatment of people across the Alfred Street tower and eight other towers that were shut down for five days in July.

Repeated concerns have been raised about communication with the residents, their access to food, exercise, fresh air, medical supplies and care.

Aged care homes in Ballarat and Bendigo have become the latest aged care outbreaks, adding to clusters at multiple aged care facilities in Melbourne.

The outbreak at Truganina's Al-Taqwa College is at 164 cases while there are 33 cases linked to Brooklyn's JBS abattoir.



There were 217 new cases yesterday compared to 428 on Friday. Three new deaths recorded yesterday brought the state's Covid-19 death toll to 35 and the national toll to 119.

There are now 2608 active cases of which 110 are in hospital, including 25 in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

The number of healthcare workers infected with Covid-19 is 405.

The spread of the coronavirus in Victoria and worrying trends in NSW have prompted Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cancel the planned sitting of federal parliament early next month.