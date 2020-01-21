TODAY |

Fears man in isolation in Brisbane may have coronavirus after trip to China

Source:  AAP

A Brisbane man could be isolated at home for weeks after being tested for the deadly coronavirus.

Coronavirus has killed multiple people in China. New Zealand health officials are taking note. Source: 1 NEWS

Tests have been conducted for the illness which has claimed at least four lives in Asia since December, according to the state's chief medical officer Dr Jeannette Young.

The man flew into Brisbane earlier in January after visiting family in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the virus broke out.

Dr Young said anyone who has returned from China and was experiencing flu-like symptoms should visit a doctor.

"There is no vaccine for this virus and we don't see one on the horizon," Dr Young said.

"And we're asking people to remain reasonably isolated."

Microbiologist doctor Siouxsie Wiles talks about the concerns around the coronavirus. Source: Breakfast

Health screenings will be ramped up at Australian airports after it was confirmed the virus can be spread from person to person.

The three flights a week from Wuhan to Sydney will be met by biosecurity staff from tomorrow.

About 220 people have been infected since the outbreak.

Australia's chief medical officer Brendan Murphy says the risk to the Australian public from the virus is low and there's no need for alarm.

"Although, we do need to keep a precautionary and active surveillance of the situation," he said.

