Fears of hidden coronavirus outbreak in Washington state as cases grow in US

The coronavirus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state, a preliminary finding that could mean hundreds of undiagnosed cases, researchers said today after analysing the genetic sequences of viruses from two people.

Washington state, home of the nation’s first confirmed infection, has seen 12 confirmed cases, including the nation's first two death's from the virus this weekend.

State and local authorities stepped up testing for the illness as the number of new cases grew nationwide, with new infections announced in California, Illinois, Rhode Island, New York and Washington state.

Authorities in the Seattle area said two more people had been diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus, both men in their 60s who were in critical condition, and two health care workers in California were also diagnosed.

A man in his 50s died in Washington yesterday, and health officials said 50 more people in a nursing facility in Kirkland, Washington, are sick and being tested for the virus.

The first US case was a Washington state man who had visited China, where the virus first emerged, but several recent cases in the US have had no known connection to travellers.

In California, two health care workers in the San Francisco Bay area who cared for an earlier coronavirus patient were diagnosed with the virus today, the Alameda and Solano counties said in a joint statement.

The health care workers are both employed at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville, California, and had exposure to a patient treated there before being transferred to UC Davis Medical Centre in Sacramento, the statement said.

That patient was the first person in the US discovered to have contracted the coronavirus with no known overseas travel.

Alameda County declared a state of emergency today following the news.

Elsewhere, authorities announced today a third case in Illinois and Rhode Island and New York's first cases as worried Americans swarmed stores to stock up on basic goods such as bottled water, canned foods and toilet paper.

The hospitalised patient in Rhode Island is a man in his 40s who had travelled to Italy in February.

New York confirmed today that a woman in her late 30s contracted the virus while travelling in Iran.

The patient is not in serious condition. She has respiratory symptoms and has been in a controlled situation since arriving in New York, according to a statement from the governor's office.

As the fallout continued, Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar sought to reassure the American public that the federal government is working to make sure state and local authorities are able to test for the virus.

Both said during a round of TV talk show appearances Sunday that thousands more testing kits had been distributed to state and local officials, with thousands more to come.

“They should know we have the best public health system in the world looking out for them,” Azar said, adding that additional cases will be reported and the overall risk to Americans is low.