Fears of escalated violence as Hong Kong hits their ninth consecutive weekend of protests

Kimberlee Downs
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Kimberlee Downs

Police have once again clashed with protesters overnight in Hong Kong, firing tear gas as calls for greater democratic freedoms intensify.

It comes ahead of a mass strike tomorrow along with fears of violence escalating.

The conflict was sparked by a bill introduced in February which would allow criminals and political dissidents to be extradited to China.

But many flee persecution in China for Hong Kong and the Bill has since been suspended.

Protesters are demanding that the Bill doesn’t go through at all and are calling for Hong Kong to hold democratic elections for the highest seats in government.

Hong Kong residents are also wanting leader Carrie Lam to step down.

The divided city has thousands of residents rallying elsewhere, supporters who stand with Hong Kong police and are asking for peace.

The city is now in it's ninth consecutive weekend of protests and some believe the worst is yet to come.

This comes as locals prepare for a mass strike. Source: 1 NEWS
