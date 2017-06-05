Fears for Australian woman not seen since London Bridge terror attack

There are fears for a young Brisbane woman who was last seen on London Bridge before the weekend's terror attacks.

Sara Zelenak. Source: Facebook - Sara Zelenak

Family and friends of Sara Zelanak, 21, have taken to social media to appeal for information about the missing Australian who hasn't been heard from since the attacks on Sunday (NZT).

A Facebook post written by a friend, which has since been deleted, said Ms Zelenak was last seen on London Bridge and witnessed the terror attacks before getting separated from her friends.

"Her phone has rang with no reply and now the battery must have gone," read the post, which has been shared numerous times.

"She is Australian aged 21 with long blonde hair. She calls her mum daily. It's been over 24 hours with no news from the consulate. We was hoping the 3rd Australian reported would be her, but it's not.