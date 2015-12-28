 

Fear onboard as Malaysian Airlines flight 'like hell' diverted to Alice Springs after 'violent shaking'

Passengers on a Malaysian Airlines flight forced to land in Alice Springs due to technical issues have described their fear after the plane began rattling.

Flight MH122 from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur was close to the West Australian coastline when it was forced to divert to Alice Springs yesterday afternoon.

Malyasian Airlines said the plane was forced to land in the Northern Territory for "technical reasons" in a statement.

Passenger Maryna Delport Evetts said engine problems had been blamed for the diversion.

"So just when you think this would never happen to you or it just happens in the movies, on our flight back home, four hours into the journey we had engine failure," Ms Evetts posted to Facebook.

"We turned back and we are now sitting at the Airport in Alice Springs. Not too sure when we will be leaving but hey ho, we are on terra firma.

"Not a good feeling 10,000 feet up in the air."

Chris Kanani, the husband of a passenger aboard, told ABC his wife described the experience as "hell".

"She said she was on the loo when she started hearing loud banging noises from the right-hand side of the plane and that's when all it started," Mr Kanani told the ABC.

"It was like hell this flight and they were told to be ready for an emergency landing."

Another passenger told the ABC there was "very violent shaking" during the flight and passengers had braced for a rough landing.

Malaysia Airlines said safety was its number one priority, and it would provide more information on the technical issue when it was available.

