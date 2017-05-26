FBI probe into Trump campaign's Russia links focusing on Ivanka's husband - reports

US media are reporting that the FBI's investigation into whether Donald Trump's election campaign had ties to Russia is now looking at his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Jared Kushner Source: Wikimedia Commons CC/Lori Berkowitz Photography

Mr Kushner, husband of Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka, holds significant information relating to the inquiry, NBC news and The Washington Post are reporting, although that does not mean he is a suspect in any crime or will be charged.

Mr Trump has denied any link between his election campaign and Russian interests.

Mr Kushner is confirmed to have met at least once in December with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and also with Russian banker Sergey Gorkov.

His lawyer told NBC news "Mr Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings".