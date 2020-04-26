TODAY |

FBI investigating fire that left Missouri mosque badly damaged

Source:  Associated Press

The FBI is offering a US$5000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone connected to a fire that badly damaged an Islamic centre in southeastern Missouri and that coincided with the start of a holy month for Muslims.

Damage to the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, after a fire. Source: Associated Press

Richard Quinn, the special agent in charge of the St. Louis Division, announced the award Friday, hours after the fire broke out early that morning at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau.

Twelve to 15 people were evacuated and escaped injury. Fire Chief Travis Hollis said the damage to the building was extensive.

The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim advocacy group, said the fire began at the front door of the building.

CAIR noted the timing of the blaze — Thursday night was the beginning of Ramadan, a holy month during which Muslims fast and pray.

“Because the fire was deemed ‘suspicious,’ and because it occurred at a house of worship on a significant religious date, we urge law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for the blaze,” CAIR's national communications director, Ibrahim Hooper, said in a statement.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the state fire marshal also are investigating the fire.


World
Crime and Justice
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealanders onboard Covid-19 mercy flight from Buenos Aires to Melbourne
2
What will Covid-19 Alert Level 3 mean for people aged over 70?
3
Fast food outlets gear up for flood of customers as Alert Level 3 looms
4
In Anzac Day message Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand faces 'new threat' of Covid-19
5
Home of man charged over Melbourne crash in which four police officers died vandalised with death threat
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Global Covid-19 death toll climbs past 200,000
00:38

Two three-month-old penguin chicks take to the pool for swimming lessons at US zoo
00:30

Belgium Government to provide citizens with free face mask when lockdown eases

Brazil's hospitals, morgues, cemeteries overwhelmed as Covid-19 takes hold