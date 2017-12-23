FBI foils planned Christmas Day attack on San Francisco tourist destination

The FBI today says that it found a martyrdom letter and several guns in the home of a former Marine who said he wanted to carry out a Christmas Day attack on San Francisco's Pier 39, a popular tourist destination.

Everitt Aaron Jameson, 26, a Modesto tow-truck driver, was charged today with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Jameson told an undercover agent he believed to be associated with senior leadership of the Islamic State group that he wanted to conduct a violent attack on Pier 39, which is packed with restaurants, bars and souvenir shops, because it is heavily crowded, according to an FBI affidavit.

He told the undercover agent that Christmas Day would be "the perfect day to commit the attack" and that he "did not need an escape plan because he was ready to die," the affidavit said.

He asked for help obtaining a fully automatic military assault rifle, either an M-16 or an AK-47, along with ammunition and materials to make explosives, including nails, timers and remote detonators, the affidavit said.

However, Jameson told the undercover agent Monday that he had reconsidered and felt he could not carry out the attack after all, the affidavit says. He denied the allegations during a hearing in federal court today.

His father, Gordon Jameson, said he believes the FBI has the facts wrong.

"He wouldn't do that to innocent people," the elder Jameson told the Merced Sun-Star, "He's a loving, kind person that would never hurt nobody."

Everitt Jameson was under surveillance and "the public was never in imminent danger," FBI spokeswoman Katherine Zackel said in a statement.