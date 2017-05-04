 

FBI Director says the thought he may have influenced last year's US election outcome makes him 'mildly nauseous'

Source:

Associated Press

Under fire from Democrats, FBI Director James Comey insisted during repeated questions today that he was consistent in disclosing information about an investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails before Election Day.

Comey, in his most impassioned public defence of how he handled the case, also said it made him feel "mildly nauseous" to think his actions in October might have influenced the race won by Republican Trump over Democrat Clinton.

James Comey has spoken to senators about an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server.
Source: US ABC

But he told the Senate Judiciary Committee the FBI cannot take into account how its actions might benefit or harm politicians.

"I can't consider for a second whose political futures will be affected and in what way," Comey told the senators. "We have to ask ourselves what is the right thing to do and then do it."

Overnight, Clinton partly attributed her loss to Comey's disclosure to Congress less than two weeks before Election Day that the email investigation would be revisited.

But Trump tweeted a bit later that Comey actually "was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds!"

Speaking at times with a raised voice, Comey said he faced two difficult decisions when agents told him in October that they had found emails potentially connected to the Clinton case on a laptop belonging to former Rep. Anthony Weiner, who separated last year from top Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

Weiner's laptop was seized as part of a sexting investigation involving a teenage girl.

Comey said he knew it was unorthodox to alert Congress to that discovery 11 days before Americans picked a new president. But he said he decided it would have been "catastrophic" to keep silent, especially when he had testified under oath that the investigation had been concluded and had promised to advise lawmakers if the probe needed to be reopened.

