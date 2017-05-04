 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


FBI Director says the thought he may have influenced last year's US election makes him 'mildy nauseous'

share

Source:

US ABC

James Comey has spoken to senators about an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server.
Source: US ABC

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

New Zealand locations feature on Lonely Planet's list of most 'mind-boggling wild and wonderful places'


2
A screenshot of first lady Melania Trump's Twitter account showing the tweets she had liked.

Melania Trump's worrying Twitter like gets heads turning

3

Live stream: Breakfast

4
Fire generic

Five fire crews battle blaze at New Plymouth Cafe

04:14
5
The Breakfast host’s antics are all in aid of Star Wars Day.

Where's he gone? Matt McLean reads the weather in 'invisible' lime green onesie

02:09
The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

Making money from online stories one of the biggest challenges media organisations are facing

The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

01:54
From guarding the base to overseas operations, these dogs are tasked with protecting the Defence Force's most valuable assets.

Man's best friend on active duty: celebrating NZ's military dog squad

From guarding the base to overseas operations, these dogs are tasked with protecting the Defence Force's assets.

03:01
A report shows the country will need thousands more workers in the service industry.

NZ needs 200,000 extra service workers in next three years, new report warns

Economic researchers say a critical lack of workers is looming in jobs like retailing, hospitality and aged care.

00:14
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion headaches.

01:41
The former Prime Minister opens up on life after parliament and his expectation of an intense, crazy and weird election.

Watch: Behind the scenes video shows relaxed John Key joking about his new Air NZ gig, offers revealing insight into election

Our former PM was happy for us to follow him around as he chatted to anyone who wanted a word, before talking with Hilary Barry on-air.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ