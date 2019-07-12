TODAY |

Fawn rescued after wandering close to busy US highway

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Animals

Reports of a fawn running back and forth across an Ohio highway led police on a hot pursuit yesterday afternoon.

Body cam video showed three Toledo police officers chase after the animal and eventually capture it after it was found wandering too close to the highway.

The officers named the fawn Bambi and tried to maintain the animal's safety and prevent a traffic accident.

The video shows one of the officers running into the grassy median and eventually capturing the fawn and picking it up by its legs.

The officer is then seen placing the deer in the back of a police cruiser.

Police then pulled into a cemetery nearby where they released the fawn before it ran off into the woods.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Officers were led on a hot pursuit as the animal ran back and forth across the busy road. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:20
1 NEWS Sport Presenter Scotty Stevenson revealed the blockbuster news this morning.
All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett headed to Blues on new four-year deal
2
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
3
Can they survive a nuke? Will they drop eggs if stepped on? Do they climb into mouths when people are asleep?
'Bugman' answers your questions about those disgusting cockroaches invading Kiwi homes
4
Testimony of renowned forensic scientist known for work on OJ Simpson trial comes under question
5
Rock, who came home with his mouth taped closed and a broken slip-knot around his neck on Tuesday, July 9.
Family left fearful after dog comes home with mouth taped shut and noose around neck
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Nurse hospital generic

Class action lawsuit looming after textured breast implants linked to rare form of cancer
The Hayabusa2 project team celebrating the spacecraft's landing on Ryugu, an asteroid 300 million kilometres away from Earth.

Japanese spacecraft lands on asteroid to collect samples
00:33
CCTV footage from the New Jersey home shows the “awesome pup” chasing the grisly beast away.

Protective guard dog chases away black bear in US backyard
Woman drinking fresh orange juice

Fruit juice linked to increased cancer risk, new study finds