Fawn rescued after wandering close to busy US highway

Reports of a fawn running back and forth across an Ohio highway led police on a hot pursuit yesterday afternoon.

Body cam video showed three Toledo police officers chase after the animal and eventually capture it after it was found wandering too close to the highway.

The officers named the fawn Bambi and tried to maintain the animal's safety and prevent a traffic accident.

The video shows one of the officers running into the grassy median and eventually capturing the fawn and picking it up by its legs.

The officer is then seen placing the deer in the back of a police cruiser.