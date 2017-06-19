 

Faulty fridge believed to have caused fatal London apartment blaze

Source:

Associated Press

London Police say manslaughter charges are among moves being considered over the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people.

London's mayor Sadiq Kahn says the blaze was the consequence of neglect by successive governments and local authorities.

Source: BBC

Metropolitan Police Detective Supt. Fiona McCormack said authorities are "looking at every health and safety and fire safety offense and we are reviewing every company at the moment involved in the building and refurbishment of Grenfell Tower."

Downing Street has ordered an immediate examination of the model of refrigerator that is believed to have sparked the blaze.

Fiona McCormack said the Hotpoint FF175BP fridge-freezer had not been subject to any product recall.

McCormack also repeated calls for anyone with information on who might have been in the tower to come forward.

"What we haven't got is a picture of how many people might have been in there. That's the number I'm really worried about."

Related

03:08
Checks are being carried out around Britain after the dozens died in the apartment block fire.

Opinion: Grenfell Tower disaster has echoes of Cave Creek tragedy
02:48
Council says a big difference from the London inferno is safety features not present in Grenfell Tower.

Auckland Council reassures residents in two city high-rises with inflammable cladding
00:30
The pop superstar, who hails from North London, did her best to raise spirits at the scene of the horrifying fire.

Adele gives tea and hugs to brave Grenfell Tower firefighters in 'wonderfully grounded' display of gratitude

news

02:00
1

Watch: Inside a derelict and ghostly Lancaster Park before the wrecking ball brings it down - take one final peek

00:13
2
This try straight after the halftime proved to be the game-breaker the Warriors needed to take down the Doggies.

Picture perfect: Shaun Johnson threads the needle with pin-point grubber for Ayshford to slam it down

3
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace to travel to parliament for her speech at the official State Opening of Parliament in London, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Queen Elizabeth II goes to parliament Wednesday to outline the government's legislative program with far less pageantry than usual in a speech expected to be dominated by Britain's plans for leaving the European Union. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Queen reported to police for not wearing a seatbelt

00:30
4
Both teams struggled to hold onto the ball but the Warriors winger made a massive play when it counted.

As it happened: Warriors snatch messy win over desperate Doggies to keep in touch with NRL's Top 8

5
A yellow Labrador Retriever puppy playing with ball tennis outdoors in the grass

Tennis balls laced with razor blades found at popular Hamilton dog park

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

'Something sinister may of happened' - Fresh inquiries into missing Hamilton man who disappeared four years ago

Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home on Monday 2 September 2013.


 
