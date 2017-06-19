Faulty fridge believed to have caused fatal London apartment blaze

London Police say manslaughter charges are among moves being considered over the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people.

Source: BBC

Metropolitan Police Detective Supt. Fiona McCormack said authorities are "looking at every health and safety and fire safety offense and we are reviewing every company at the moment involved in the building and refurbishment of Grenfell Tower."

Downing Street has ordered an immediate examination of the model of refrigerator that is believed to have sparked the blaze.

Fiona McCormack said the Hotpoint FF175BP fridge-freezer had not been subject to any product recall.

McCormack also repeated calls for anyone with information on who might have been in the tower to come forward.