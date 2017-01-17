 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Who is at fault? Cop car with lights and sirens wailing jumps red light and T-bones saloon

share

Source:

1 NEWS, Dash Cam Owners Australia

A collision involving a police car in rural New South Wales has sparked lively debate online about who was at fault.

The collision in rural NSW has divided social media since it was posted yesterday.
Source: Dash Cam Owners Australia

The incident occurred at an intersection in North Albury, and was caught on camera by another driver.

The two vehicles were jostling for position as the two lanes merged into one in a narrow Sydney tunnel.
Source: Facebook/Dashcam Owners Australiua

It shows a police car with its lights on and siren blaring approaching the traffic-light controlled intersection at the same time as a red saloon.

A random silver car seemingly appears out of thin air and T-bones this ute. So what happened?
Source: Facebook Dash Cam Owners Australia

Both cars slow, but the saloon continues on as it was on a green light.

Unfortunately the driver of the patrol car also decides to move on, causing a minor collision.

The person who took the video can be heard telling the police that they were in the wrong as they were on a red light.

However, many on social media have leapt their defence, saying other motorists should have allowed them to proceed as they were clearly heading to an emergency.

"How can the cop be in the wrong?" wrote Sam Costanzo.

"Lights and sirens going, he has right of way. Better hand your licence in if you think that he was in the wrong."

"The cop was in the wrong?" added Sylvia Lyall.

"Don't think so. The red car stalled, the cop thought he was giving way, then the red car like an idiot went again. As a result, the cop had to stop and see to the red car, instead of getting to where ever he was going in a hurry."

Related

Australia

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.

Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Bay of Plenty

00:23
2
The Wellington veteran powered French giant Toulon to a crucial 27-12 victory over Sale Sharks.

Watch: Former All Black Ma'a Nonu bulldozes five Sale defenders to score freakish try

00:42
3
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

00:28
4
A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.

Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Whakatane

00:40
5
Hundreds of Mongrel Mob members blocked access to this Whakatane road.

Video: Hyped-up Mob members take over Whakatane road during funeral procession

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules

Around 20 striking medics gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital.

00:42
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

Resonate are shocked with the huge reception their clip has received online.

01:43
Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead,

'Just bang, bang, bang' - Kiwi witness caught up in Mexico nightclub shooting compares scene to Paris terror attack

Kiwi Tyler Klee and Australian Ben Forbes made it out unharmed, but five others were killed.

01:03
Thousands of people are expected to wear the hats in marches across the world over the weekend.

Kiwis 'afraid of incoming Trump administration' to march in solidarity with 'largest demonstration in America's history'

Aucklanders will join hundreds of thousands around the world participating in a Women's March.


00:50
Erected in 1957, the TAE Hut was for Sir Edmund Hillary's Trans-Antarctic expedition to the South Pole.

Lazy seals watch on as upbeat workers restore hut in Antarctica for 60th birthday

The TAE Hut was for Sir Edmund Hillary's Trans-Antarctic expedition.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ