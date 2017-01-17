Who is at fault? Cop car with lights and sirens wailing jumps red light and T-bones saloon

A collision involving a police car in rural New South Wales has sparked lively debate online about who was at fault.

The incident occurred at an intersection in North Albury, and was caught on camera by another driver.

It shows a police car with its lights on and siren blaring approaching the traffic-light controlled intersection at the same time as a red saloon.

Both cars slow, but the saloon continues on as it was on a green light.

Unfortunately the driver of the patrol car also decides to move on, causing a minor collision.

The person who took the video can be heard telling the police that they were in the wrong as they were on a red light.

However, many on social media have leapt their defence, saying other motorists should have allowed them to proceed as they were clearly heading to an emergency.

"How can the cop be in the wrong?" wrote Sam Costanzo.

"Lights and sirens going, he has right of way. Better hand your licence in if you think that he was in the wrong."

"The cop was in the wrong?" added Sylvia Lyall.