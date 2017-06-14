Who is at fault? Aussie merging attempt goes badly wrong, sparking online war of words

Dash camera footage of a crash in Perth is causing widespread debate online over who was at fault.

The video posted on Dash Cam Owners Australia shows two cars crashing into one another when one tries to merge and the other fails to brake.

Captioned: "Who's at fault? I feel the guy who turned into me is," the post has sparked fierce debate on the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page.

"Your fault, you had plenty of time to see they were indicating," one person wrote on Facebook.

"Clearly the idiot who changed lanes cutting off another vehicle," another wrote in defence of the merging driver.