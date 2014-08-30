 

Father of young Ariana Grande fans pens heartfelt letter to singer following Manchester attack

A father of three young daughters has penned an incredibly poignant open letter to Ariana Grande urging her to "take care" after the terror attack outside her Manchester concert on Tuesday.

Ariana Grande

Just hours after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her Manchester Arena show the singer took to Twitter to say she felt "broken".

"From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words," she wrote.

US film producer Patrick Millsaps, who refers to himself as "a fat dude in Georgia who loves his daughters," shared a typed letter to Twitter, last night, which has since been shared and liked thousands of times.

"Dear Miss Grande, I am a father of three daughter - ages 13, 12 & 12. So, you have been a part of our family for years," he began.

"After reading a tweet you posted on the Twitter the other night; I'm afraid I need to set your straight girl. So listen up and receive some redneck love from a daddy of daughters."

He then listed three main points explaining that the US singer has nothing to apologise for, take some time off and when she's ready to come back her fans will be waiting.

"You are no more responsible for the actions of an insane coward who committed an evil act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster.

"Spend time with your God, your family and your friends who will give you space and support when you need it.

"When and only when you are ready, on behalf of all dads who love your... um... whose daughters' love your music SING AGAIN.

"Music is the international language of peace," he wrote telling Grande she makes "this crappy world a little less crappy."

