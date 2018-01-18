 

Father of toddler rescued from hot car in Sydney confronted by reporter outside hospital

The father of a toddler that was rescued from a locked car in an affluent Sydney suburb has been confronted by media outside the hospital where his child was taken.

The boy was found dehydrated and visibly distressed inside the car.
Source: 9 NEWS

The boy, believed to be just two or three years old, was found dehydrated and visibly distressed inside the car parked outside a unit block on leafy Powell Street in Neutral Bay about 11.15am today (local time).

Officers broke the window of the car to rescue the toddler who is believed to have been inside the vehicle alone for close to 40 minutes, police say.

The boy was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital where he was treated for mild dehydration, NSW ambulance spokesman told AAP.

Outside the hospital 9 NEWS confronted the man believed to be the toddler's father as he made his way inside.

"I'm in a rush, I'm really trying to get to him," the man said as he briefly stopped to talk to a reporter.

The incident prompted police and paramedics to again warn parents of the potentially deadly consequences of leaving children in cars, especially in summer.

Even on a mild day, the temperature inside a car can reach upwards of 40C, NSW Police said in a statement.

"I recorded the temperature inside a car for some internal research last summer and it reached 78 degrees in just minutes," NSW Ambulance Chief Inspector Brian Parsell previously said.

"The situation can quickly cause damage to body cells leading to unconsciousness, shock, organ failure and death. Even in milder temperatures, children and babies can get sick very quickly."

The RACV also says tests show that on a 30C day, the temperature inside a car can rise to 70C in a matter of minutes.

A maximum of 28C was forecast for Sydney today.

