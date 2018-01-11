Father of teen who died suddenly challenges bullies to attend her funeral

A public service will be held in the Northern Territory in memory of the 14-year-old former face of the Akubra Hats brand, who took her own life last week after being bullied.



"Dolly" Amy Jayne Everett

Father Tick Everett took to social media to describe his grief over the loss of "Dolly" Amy Jayne Everett, saying his beloved daughter felt she had no other option.



"I know for some suicide is considered cowardly but I guarantee those people wouldn't have half the strength that my precious little angel had, Doll had the strength to do what she thought she had to do to escape the evil in this world," he wrote on Facebook.



"However, unfortunately, Dolly will never know the great pain and emptiness left behind.



"If we can help other precious lives from being lost and the suffering of so many, then Doll's life will not be wasted."

He challenged those who bullied his daughter to attend the service and see the pain they had caused.

Akubra Hats posted its own tribute, shared more than 11,000 times, honouring the girl who was the face of their previous Christmas advertisements.



"To think that anyone could feel so overwhelmed and that this was their only option is unfathomable," the company wrote.



"Bullying of any type is unacceptable. It is up to us to stand up when we see any kind of bullying behaviour.



"Our hearts go out to her family and friends."

If you need help, please contact one of the following:

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz

The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed

OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

