Father shares heartbreaking picture of brother comforting four-year-old sister, one day before she died of cancer

A father in the US has shared a heartbreaking photo on social media that shows his son comforting his little sister as she lay in a hospital bed dying of cancer.

Jackson and Addy.

Source: Facebook/Matt Sooter

Adalynn "Addy" Joy Sooter, 4, died on June 3 after a brave battle against cancer. She was first diagnosed with Diffuse-Intrinsic-Pontene-Glioma (DIPG) in November 2016. The tumour was growing in her brain.

One day before she died, the father of little Addy Joy, Matt Sooter, shared a heartbreaking photo on the Hope for Addy Joy Facebook page that featured his son Jackson comforting his dying sister in hospital.

"A little boy should not have to say goodbye to his partner in crime, his playmate, his best friend, his little sister," Mr Sooter said.

"This isn't how it's supposed to be. But this is the broken world we live in."

KTVU News reports that a celebration of life service was held for Addy Joy over the weekend in Arkansas

