Father of schoolgirl whose body was found in barrel wants to honour her memory

The father of a murdered Brisbane schoolgirl says he wants to honour her memory, as police call for fresh information about a vehicle related to the case.

Larissa Beilby was allegedly killed by her 34-year-old boyfriend.
Source: CH9

Larissa Beilby's body was found in a barrel in the back of a ute near Logan last Thursday, after the 16-year-old was last seen alive by loved ones on June 15.

Her father, Peter Beilby, has spoken publicly for the first time since his daughter's death, telling the Nine Network their relationship had become strained in the months leading up to her death with Larissa moving into community housing before Easter.

However he said he never stopped loving his little girl and was haunted by what had been done to her.

"If someone was to take your daughter and treat her like that I just don't know how to get my head around it," he said.

"I'm picking the things that I process but I just want to do Larissa honour now, bury her and put her to rest."

He said money donated from the public following Larissa's death would be donated to a charity which deals with child welfare.

Zlatko Sikorsky, 34, has been charged with murder, torture, deprivation of liberty and interfering with a corpse over Larissa's death.

He was arrested last Saturday after a 28-hour stand-off with police on the Sunshine Coast. However his lawyer on Monday claimed her death had been due to "misadventure" and they would be fighting some of the charges.

Detectives investigating Larissa's death have put out a fresh call for information about a vehicle of interest.

They're searching for a 2014 silver Holden Commodore sedan with a sunroof and Queensland registration plates 966 WKB which may have since been removed or replaced.

