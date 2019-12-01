Father pays tribute to 'inspirational' son killed in London Bridge terror stabbings

The father of one of the victims of yesterday's fatal London Bridge terror stabbings has paid tribute to his "inspirational" son on social media.

Jack Merritt. Source: Facebook / Jack Merritt

David Merritt took to Twitter today to remember his son Jack, 25, who he described as an "exceptional young man" who "lived his beliefs".

Jack was coordinating a Cambridge University Learning Together prison rehabilitation program when he was killed by Usman Khan, a 28-year-old former convict who had spent time in prison for terror offences, according to the Press Association.



Mr Khan was subdued by former prisoners attending the rehabilitation programme - including a convicted murderer - and a chef, before being shot dead by police.

"My son, Jack, who was killed in this attack, would not wish his death to be used as the pretext for more draconian sentences or for detaining people unnecessarily," Mr Merritt said.

"R.I.P Jack: you were a beautiful spirit who always took the side of the underdog."

Mr Merritt later said he was overwhelmed by the messages of condolence and appreciation, writing, "Your kind words mean so much to us".