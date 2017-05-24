 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Father of Manchester bomber arrested in Libya

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Libyan security spokesman says the father of the Manchester bomber has been arrested in Tripoli.

Among the horror and with many questions to come, Toni Street says we must remember the majority of humankind is good.
Source: Seven Sharp

Ahmed bin Salem, the spokesman of a Libyan anti-terror force, says the father of Salman Abedi, Hashim, was detained yesterday.

More information is emerging about Salman Abedi, the man who murdered 22 people outside an Ariana Grande concert.
Source: BBC

This takes the total number of arrests to five, including two of the bomber's brothers who were previously arrested.

Abedi, 22, was a British citizen born to Libyan parents and grew up around Manchester. He died in the attack outside an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead.

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling with the latest from the UK after the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena.
Source: Breakfast

Meanwhile, the glitzy, star-filled London premiere of "Wonder Woman" has been scrapped following the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena on Monday night (local time).

Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright had been scheduled to walk a red carpet on May 31 to help welcome the super hero film to Europe.

Warner Bros said in a statement today that the movie's junket and premiere were off "in light of the current situation."

The film is released worldwide on June 2.

Bands like Blondie and Take That cancelled shows in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Related

UK and Europe

There are unconfirmed reports Salman Abedi had recently travelled to Libya and possibly Syria.

Father of Manchester Arena bomber denies act of extremism
01:55
New Zealand is not immune to the issue, with New Zealand Rugby working closely with police ahead of the Lions tour.

Three more arrested in connection with Manchester suicide bombing as dozens still in hospital

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:59
1
Dr Lance O’Sullivan blasts anti-vaccination gathering: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'

Watch: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die' - Dr Lance O'Sullivan stuns guests at anti-vax doco by leaping on stage to explain why their message is a killer


2
The confirmed victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Manchester terror attack victims include a heroic aunt, mothers, and an eight-year-old girl


3
Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

'Absolute hero' - donations flood in for heroic homeless man who cradled injured woman until she passed away after Manchester attack


4

Live stream: Breakfast

01:26
5
Among the horror and with many questions to come, Toni Street says we must remember the majority of humankind is good.

Father of Manchester bomber arrested in Libya


01:34
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann brings us the latest ahead of tomorrow's budget.

Corin Dann on Budget 2017 - can we expect any big surprises?

1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann says the budget comes in a time of strong forecast surpluses.

01:39
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling with the latest from the UK after the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena.

Army deployed to UK streets as terror alert remains critical after Manchester attack

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling with the latest from the UK after the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena.

00:56
As Shorty celebrates its 25th anniversary, Breakfast's Brodie Kane puts a rather awkward question to actor Ben Mitchell.

'Who was your favourite girlfriend?' Shortland Street's TK Samuels put on the spot on live television

As Shorty marks its 25th birthday, Breakfast's Brodie gives actor Ben Mitchell a grilling.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:55
New Zealand is not immune to the issue, with New Zealand Rugby working closely with police ahead of the Lions tour.

Three more arrested in connection with Manchester suicide bombing as dozens still in hospital

A French minister has said the bomber is believed to have travelled to Syria and had "proven" links with ISIS.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ