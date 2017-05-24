 

Father of Manchester Arena bomber denies act of extremism

The father of the alleged Manchester arena attacker doesn't believe his son is linked to militants or the suicide bombing that killed 22 people.

There are unconfirmed reports Salman Abedi had recently travelled to Libya and possibly Syria.

Ramadan Abedi says he spoke to his 22-year-old son, Salman Abedi, five days ago and he was getting ready to visit Saudi Arabia and sounded "normal."

He said that his son visited Libya a month-and-a -half ago.

The elder Abedi told The Associated Press by telephone from Tripoli: "We don't believe in killing innocents. This is not us."

He said his other son, Ismail, was arrested in England on Tuesday morning.

He said Salman was planning to head from Saudi Arabia to Libya to spend the holy month of Ramadan with family.

Abedi fled Tripoli in 1993 after Moammar Gadhafi's security authorities issued an arrest warrant and eventually sought political asylum in Britain.

Now, he is the administrative manager of the Central Security force in Tripoli.

