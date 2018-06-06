Father of fashion designer Kate Spade dies on eve of her funeral

Source:Associated Press
The family of fashion designer Kate Spade says her father died on the eve of her funeral.
The family released a statement today saying Earl Brosnahan, Jr. died yesterday at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. The family says he was 89 and had been in failing health.
The statement says he was "heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter."
The statement was released as a funeral began for his daughter today at church in Kansas City, her hometown. Kate Spade was found dead by suicide in her New York City home on June 5.
She was 55 and had a 13-year-old daughter. Her husband, Andy Spade, says she had depression and anxiety for many years.
Where can I get help?
Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity
