TODAY |

Father and child survive after plane smashes into their California home, causing fireball

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Accidents

A small plane crashed into a Southern California house and burned today, but two residents escaped, authorities said.

The single-engine Cirrus SR22 went down in the city of Upland around 11.30am (local time), said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

A father and child were in the home at the time and escaped without injuries, said Upland police Captain Marcelo Blanco.

There was no immediate information on how many people were on the plane, nor their conditions.

TV news helicopters showed a large portion of the house gutted and smoldering.

A parachute was draped over trees. Cirrus aircraft are equipped with so-called airframe parachutes that pilots can deploy in an emergency.

The home is near Upland's Cable Airport, about 55 kilometres east of Los Angeles.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A father and child were in the home at the time and escaped without injuries. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wellington Zoo 'devastated' after antelope spooked by fireworks dies
2
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
3
Watch as massive 14-bedroom home travels from Palmerston North to Auckland
4
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
5
Hefty prison sentences handed down to drug syndicate smuggling meth from US
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:30

SuperStock crews escape unscathed after boats spectacularly flip during race

Woman, 74, uses mop to fight off 21-year-old home invader in Australia
00:26

Surgeons speak out after influx of alcohol-related e-scooter injuries
00:20

Northern Ireland man sentenced for making online death threats to Jacinda Ardern