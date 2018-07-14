Fatal dose of Novichok 'came from bottle', say Police

Counter terrorism detectives investigating the poisoning of a couple in Amesbury, Wiltshire by nerve agent Novichok believe they have found the source of the deadly substance.

A murder inquiry was launched after Dawn Sturgess, 44, died in hospital after being exposed to the nerve agent.

Her partner was also contaminated and was taken to hospital, but has since regained conciousness.

On Wednesday, a small bottle was recovered during searches of the home in Amesbury, say Metropolitan Police.

After thorough testing, scientists have now confirmed to Police that the bottle contained the fatal substance.

Tests are ongoing as to whether it is from the same batch that contaminated Sergei and Yulia Skripal in March.